Woman charged after deadly 2023 motorcycle wreck on Carowinds Boulevard

The driver of a 1998 Honda Accord has been charged in a deadly crash that happened on Sept. 13, 2023, on Carowinds Boulevard, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Friday.

Angel McDuffie was driving the Honda when Jean Kelly Allen Jr.’s 2007 Harley Davidson hit it.

Allen, who was 49 years old, died at Atrium Health Main.

Police charged McDuffie with failure to yield to the right of way and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

