Woman charged in deadly Brighton hit-and-run acquitted of murder

A woman accused of intentionally driving into a pedestrian and killing him on a Brighton road in February has been acquitted of murder.

The crash, which killed Omar Coker, 34, of Rochester, occurred on Highland Avenue, near Council Rock Avenue, in Brighton around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 10, and followed a gunpoint robbery at a nearby apartment complex, Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said earlier this year.

Following a brief jury trial in state Supreme Court that ended on Wednesday, a jury found Angelina Griffin, 25, not guilty of second-degree murder in connection with Coker's death. The jury deliberated for two hours on Wednesday before sharing the verdict.

She was, however, convicted of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony.

While the Monroe County District Attorney's Office argued that Griffin's actions were retribution for a robbery that had just occurred at her home, Griffin's lawyer James Napier argued that Griffin acted in self defense when she encountered the man who had just robbed her moments earlier as she drove to her brother's house in Rochester.

Griffin, who testified during the 10-day trial, told the jury that Coker had just robbed her at gunpoint in her apartment and that he had threatened to kill her, her partner and the couple's four-month-old baby.

Griffin testified that as she left her apartment to visit her brother on Feb. 10, Coker put a gun to her head and forced her back inside. She said that she did not know Coker, but noticed him walking around the apartment complex earlier in the day.

After Coker left, with cash, Griffin got into her car to drive to her brother's home in Rochester.

As she drove on Highland Avenue, Coker, who was walking nearby, turned to face her and reached across his stomach area, Napier said.

"She thought he was going to shoot her," Napier said, and Griffin struck him with the car near the intersection.

Witnesses say Coker flew 20 feet into the air and tumbled head over heels, before he landed on the pavement. Police arrived at the scene to find Coker deceased and several thousand dollars in cash spread across Highland Avenue. Coker also had a gun on him, officers said.

Although Griffin fled the scene, her damaged car was found within an hour of the crash, abandoned on Illinois Street, near East Main Street, in Rochester. Napier said that the location was near her brother's home.

Griffin, a convicted felon who was on parole for a robbery conviction at the time of the crash, faces two to seven years in state prison at her sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022 in front of state Supreme Court Justice Thomas Moran.

Since she turned herself into police in mid-February. Griffin has been held at the Monroe County Jail without bail.

