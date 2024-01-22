Woman charged in deadly crash inside Downtown Tunnel turns herself in, police say

The woman police say caused a deadly car crash in the Downtown Tunnel turned herself in late Monday morning.

According to state police, Dominique C. Goodwin, 27, of Chesapeake, was charged by arrest warrant with aggravated involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 30 crash. She turned herself in at the Norfolk Police Department Police Operations Center.

Police said Goodwin was driving a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, going east on the westbound side of the tunnel, when she struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head-on, killing the driver, Shelby Riddick-Walker, 43, of Portsmouth.

Goodwin suffered injuries considered to be non-life-threatening. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, police said.

