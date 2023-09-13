Woman charged in deadly east Charlotte motorcycle crash, CMPD says

A 35-year-old woman was charged in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened Monday along Eastway Drive near The Plaza in east Charlotte, police announced Wednesday.

Angelia Figueroa, who was in a 2023 Honda Accord, is accused of driving through a stop sign around 11 a.m. and into the path of a 2009 Suzuki GSX-R.

The motorcyclist, Jorge Jafeth Pena, 23, died at the scene as a result of the crash, police said.

Figueroa was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated in a news release.

Police said Pena was going north on Eastway Drive when Figueroa pulled out in front of him.

CMPD said Tuesday that investigators think Pena was speeding.












