Woman charged in death of 8-year-old who fell from roof of moving vehicle in Hampton

An 18-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month when he climbed out of the window of a moving vehicle she was driving.

Enashia Futrell of Newport News is charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. Police responded to a report of a possible traffic accident at 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 2 in the 200 block of Golden Gate Drive in Hampton where officers found the boy unresponsive in the road.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Oct. 4. Investigators believe the boy climbed out of the vehicle’s window while Futrell was driving on Golden Gate Drive and then got on the roof of the vehicle before falling.

A spokesperson for Hampton police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Futrell’s relationship to the boy.

