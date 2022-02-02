Woman charged in death of Boston officer found outside in massive snowstorm, DA says

A Boston police officer was found unresponsive outside a home during a massive snowstorm in Massachusetts and died hours later, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

A woman who officials say drove with the officer to the area beforehand was arrested in connection with his death, the district attorney’s office said.

Karen A. Read, 41 of Mansfield, is charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death and motor vehicle homicide after Officer John O’Keefe, of Canton, died Jan. 29, the district attorney’s office said Feb. 1 following an “intensive investigation.”

O’Keefe, 46, was a Boston police officer for 16 years “who served admirably in several assignments during his career,” the department wrote on Twitter Jan. 30.

Read appeared in court 9 a.m. Feb. 2 for an arraignment, prosecutors said.

She was O’Keefe’s girlfriend, according to CBS, and pleaded not guilty to the charges against her in court.

The officer was found outside the Canton home in the early hours of Jan. 29, according to the district attorney’s office, as a winter nor’easter struck the Northeast, WCVB reported. Eastern Massachusetts, where Canton is located, saw over 2 feet of snow.

The district attorney’s office said O’Keefe was taken to a nearby medical center and later pronounced dead.

Read reportedly dropped O’Keefe off at the home after they were out at a bar and made a three-point turn to leave, according to details that emerged in court, CBS reported.

When he didn’t come home, she contacted a friend, and they both went back to find O’Keefe with injuries lying in the snow, according to the outlet. Read reportedly asked “Could I have hit him? Did I hit him?” prosecutors said.

Read was released on a $50,000 bail by order of a judge who said she “has plenty of reason to flee,” according to CBS.

Her attorney tried to have Read’s bail lowered in court and said she has multiple sclerosis and a brain tumor, according to a tweet by NBC10 reporter Katie Brace. He said she has “no reason to run” and that she has “done the opposite,” NBC10 reported.

He also argued that the manslaughter charge “is a tremendous reach.”

“John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him,” Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement on Feb. 1.

Canton is located 21 miles south of Boston.

