Woman to be charged in death of Boulder cyclist Magnus White

Dec. 13—A Boulder woman will be charged in the death of 17-year-old Magnus White, after investigators determined she was likely asleep at the wheel when she struck and killed White while he was riding his bike on Colo. 119.

Yeva Smilianska, 23, is facing one charge of vehicular homicide — reckless, a Class 4 felony, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to a release, Smilianska was arrested and booked into the Boulder County Jail on Tuesday and appeared before a judge Wednesday for her hearing on advisement.

A judge signed off on an arrest warrant for Smilianska Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

"The life of Magnus White was cut tragically short," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated. "His death is devastating for his family, friends, and the cycling community. Our office is committed to fighting for the right outcome."

Smilianska is in custody and being held on a $75,000 bond. She is set to next appear for her formal filing of charges on Friday.

"Smilianska willfully and consciously chose to get behind the wheel of her car, engaging in reckless driving behavior that resulted in the fatal collision into our son Magnus who was struck from behind and ejected from his bicycle," White's parents wrote in a release.

At 12:33 p.m. July 29, White was riding his Trek Model Emonda SL 7 bike southbound on Colo. 119, also known as the Diagonal Highway, just south of the 63rd Street intersection when he was hit by Smilianska, who was driving a Toyota Matrix that had crossed from the righthand lane into the shoulder, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

White was thrown from his bike and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Smilianska was the only person in her vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to the affidavit, Boulder police Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn was first on the scene. Redfearn told investigators he briefly spoke with Smilianska on scene and reported no indication of intoxication.

In an arrest affidavit, investigators stated that "based on the totality of circumstances, it appears most likely that Smilianska was asleep at the time of the crash."

According to the affidavit, Smilianska received "very little sleep" the night before, when she reportedly stayed up until about 6 a.m. at a friend's house in Longmont. The morning of White's death, Smilianska texted a witness 20 minutes prior to the crash that she was falling asleep.

Witnesses told police that they observed Smilianska veer out of the lane and onto the right shoulder multiple times before hitting White.

According to the affidavit, Smilianska told police the car had a steering malfunction and she did not fall asleep. According to police, Smilianska said the crash was not her fault, but that she was a participant. She also stated that she felt "physically great" but "emotionally tired" the morning of the crash, police said. Smilianska told police that she did not see White prior to the incident and felt "fuzzy" during the crash.

But a Colorado State Patrol investigation determined that there wasn't a steering malfunction in Smilianska's car, and there was no evidence that she braked while driving toward White.

According to the affidavit, Smilianska has no criminal record. The affidavit also indicated Smilianska's license was canceled after the crash due to "a failure of her re-examination."

The Boulder County Coroner's Office determined that White died from blunt force head trauma as a result of the crash and the manner of death was ruled to be an accident, according to the affidavit.

In the release from White's parents, they announced a nonprofit founded in White's honor. "THE WHITE LINE" was founded "to preserve, honor, and use the legacy of US National Team Member and US National Champion, Magnus White, to inspire cyclists globally, to support their development, to raise awareness of bicycle and automobile safety, and create change for safer cycling environments," White's family wrote in the release.