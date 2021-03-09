Woman charged in death of son ordered held on $2 million bond

Taylor Hartz, The Day, New London, Conn.
·3 min read

Mar. 8—A New London woman charged with murder in connection to the death of her young son appeared virtually in court Monday and was ordered held on a $2 million bond.

Tiffany Farrauto, 33, of 242 Nautilus Dr. Apt 208, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor after her 4-year-old son was killed.

She was arraigned in New London Superior Court GA-10 about 12:20 p.m. Monday. She appeared before Judge Shari Murphy via video conference wearing a hospital gown and a mask and was ordered held on a $2 million bond on the charge of murder and a $1,000 bond on charges of risk of injury.

Bail commissioner Tim Gilman said in court that when he asked Farrauto where she lived, she responded by listing a series of numbers and said she lived in a police squad car. When he asked where she was employed, she told the commissioner she couldn't tell him.

"She gave me a list of numbers followed by the claim that she lived in a squad car," said Gilman.

Gilman said Farrauto has lived in New London for about eight years. According to social media profiles associated with Farrauto, she worked at Dunkin' Donuts.

He said she had "very serious mental health issues" and recommended a $1 million bond.

On Sunday, police responded to an area near Farrauto's home for a report of a woman damaging a vehicle with a bat. When police approached Farrauto, they said she told them to "take me away" because she had strangled her son who was in their apartment.

The boy was found unconscious in her apartment and was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Judge Murphy appointed Attorney Aimee Mahon to present Farrauto.

Mahon said Farrauto has "underlying mental health issues that contributed to the incident."

Farrauto spoke twice during the arraignment, saying "yeah" in response to the judge's appointment of her attorney and that she could hear the judge.

The judge ordered that Farrauto be placed under a suicide watch, mental health watch and medical watch. Judge Murphy also ordered an evaluation to determine Farrauto's competency to stand trial.

The warrant in the case was ordered sealed and the case was being transferred to Part A, where major crimes are heard.

Farrauto is scheduled to appear in court again on March 22.

On Monday, friends and neighbors were still grieving the boy's tragic death.

Rachel Mercer-Consoli, a friend of Farrauto's, said the boy's name was David.

"David was an innocent 4-year-old boy who was loved by so many people, he didn't deserve what happened to him," she said.

Julia Sanjurjo who lives in the same apartment complex as Farrauto, said she didn't know Farrauto and her son but was devastated to hear that a murder allegedly took place so close to home.

"[I] wish I was a closer neighbor so that I could've possible helped in some way. Knowing this happened so close is scary, heartbreaking and eye opening," she said. "You never know what people are dealing with and as neighbors we have to do better."

A vigil to honor the boy's life will be held 6 p.m. today in front of the Nautilus Drive complex.

t.hartz@theday.com

