Woman charged in deaths of 146 dogs in Mantua Township has died

A Parma woman charged in Portage and Cuyahoga counties in connection with cruelty against 182 dogs has died.

Lexi Bauer, a spokeswoman for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Thursday in an email that 69-year-old Barbara A. Wible died Jan. 28.

"The state will be filing a motion to dismiss as abated by death," Bauer wrote. She added that the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office only learned of Wible's death late Wednesday afternoon.

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said in an email Thursday morning that his office was attempting to confirm Wible's death, and, if the news was true, the Portage County case also would be dismissed. An update was not immediately available.

Wible's attorneys did not immediately return calls. A cause of death has not been confirmed, but it had been reported that Wible suffered from terminal cancer and had transitioned to hospice care in early January.

A Portage County grand jury indicted Wible on 146 counts of fifth-degree felony cruelty to a companion animal after 146 dogs were found dead in a Mantua Township home owned by Wible in June 2023.

Wible also was indicted on 36 similar counts in Cuyahoga County after 36 dogs were found in a Parma home she owned earlier that same month. A dozen of those dogs were found deceased, and three more had to be euthanized. The remaining 21 were taken to a local shelter.

Canine Lifeline, the animal rescue organization Wible headed, is charged in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna with 25 counts of first-degree misdemeanor cruelty to companion animals in connection with the Mantua Township case. A plea hearing is scheduled in that case for March 1.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Barbara Wible, charged in deaths of 146 dogs in Mantua Twp., has died