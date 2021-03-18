Woman charged in Dec. 2020 slaying in ABQ
Mar. 18—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested a woman in the fatal shooting of another woman late last year in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque.
Jaelene Miera, 19, is charged with an open count of murder in the Dec. 9 death of 24 year-old Edmmy Bautista-Carrera. Miera was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center overnight Wednesday.
It is unclear if she has an attorney and family declined to comment.
"She shot and killed an unarmed woman in cold blood in front of numerous witnesses, showing that she has no respect for the sanctity of human life. Such brazen, violent behavior can not be adequately managed by any release conditions," prosecutors wrote in a pretrial detention motion for Miera.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:
Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the Mountain View Apartments, at Columbia and Kathryn SE, after a woman reported hearing gunshots and seeing a person being loaded into a car.
Soon after, Bautista-Carrera showed up to the hospital and she was pronounced dead. She had been shot four times; in the chest, shoulder, thigh and hand. One of the friends who took Bautista-Carrera to the hospital told police Miera shot Bautista-Carrera "like a dog" in front of a large crowd.
Friends of Bautista-Carrera and Miera said the two used to be friends but recently had issues after one of Miera's friends dated Bautista-Carrera's husband when the couple were on a break.
A woman told police that, a few days before the shooting, she heard a "girl with red hair" telling a man who went by "Scrappy" that she planned to kill Bautista-Carrera, and had planned to do so for three months. The woman identified the girl as the same one who later shot Bautista-Carrera.
A person who knew Miera told police that, the night of the shooting, "Scrappy" told Bautista-Carrera to fight Miera in the parking lot. Then, the person said "Scrappy" went and told Miera that Bautista-Carrera was in the parking lot and to "handle your business sis."
The person told police that, afterward, Miera told them they had killed Bautista-Carrera and later made threats to kill them due to their knowledge of the crime.