Woman charged in decades-old Erie County child custody case pleads, gets probation

More than 30 years after authorities said a woman defied a court order by keeping her then-8-year-old son in California instead of returning the boy to his father in Erie and then fleeing to Mexico, the three sat yards apart in an Erie County courtroom on Tuesday morning.

The mother, 66-year-old Anna M. Busby, was in court to enter a plea to criminal charges the Erie Bureau of Police filed against her in 1999. She was accused of interfering with the child's custody order seven years earlier and for concealing her child's whereabouts.

Next to Busby was her son, Joseph Dolak, now 40, whose mother claimed would have been at risk of sexual abuse by a young relative if her son was to live with the boy's father.

Joseph Dolak told Erie County Judge John J. Mead Tuesday that his mother's actions saved his life.

"At the end of the day, I honestly believe she did what she had to do," he said.

Across the courtroom's gallery sat the father, Mark Dolak, who had tried for years to make contact with his son and to bring him home.

He told Mead that he and his ex-wife "had gone through hell" during the whole ordeal, and that he forgave Busby and hoped that his son would forgive him.

"You were just a pawn in a bad custody dispute," Mark Dolak told his son.

More: 31 years after she left Erie with her son, mom turns self in to face child custody charges

By returning to the United States with criminal charges hanging over her head, Busby faced immediate arrest under warrants issued through Erie County and by the FBI, and years in prison if convicted of the two felony charges she faced in the case.

But under a deal that lawyers said began to take shape in January 2022, the warrants were lifted and Busby was able to return to Erie County in October to face her charges.

Busby pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to one count of interference with the custody of a child, which prosecutors re-graded from a third-degree felony to a second-degree misdemeanor. She could have faced a maximum penalty of two years in prison on the charge, District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said in court.

Mead sentenced Busby to one year of probation. He told Busby that while she knows she did wrong by disregarding a court order, she had done well by her son, now a U.S. State Department employee who works as a consulate to Mexico. Mead said punishing her beyond the period of probation wouldn't make sense.

Busby's lawyer, Gene Placidi, told Mead that while he believes the charges Busby faced are defensible, Busby and her family wanted to get the incident behind them by entering the no-contest plea.

Busby, in her brief comments to the court, thanked Hirz and the court for allowing her to present herself on Tuesday. She said of her actions in preventing her son from returning to the custody of his father that her son was just suffering so much as a child.

"I just wanted the abuse to stop," she said.

Hirz, in her brief remarks, said the case presented unique circumstances, and that it was difficult emotionally for both sides.

Hopefully, the case's resolution will bring healing to the family, Hirz said.

More: Woman charged in decades-old child custody case in Erie waives charges to court at hearing

Custody dispute and flight to Mexico

Busby and Mark Dolak, who divorced in 1987, initially shared custody of their son through a verbal agreement, the Erie Times-News reported in 2002.

Mark Dolak was awarded primary custody of his son by an Erie County judge in July 1992. The order allowed Joseph Dolak to live with Busby in California during the summers and Christmas vacations.

According to information in the criminal complaint that Erie police filed against Busby in 1999, an additional decree entered in August 1992 ordered Busby to return their son to his father. It was then learned that Busby and her son left California with no forwarding information, and soon determined that mother and son were living in Mexico, according to the complaint.

Court records pertaining to the custody matter were sealed in Erie County. But according to court records that were not sealed in California, Busby alleged that her son was in danger at his father's house because her son told her that a relative about his age touched him inappropriately while her son was visiting his father, the Times-News reported in 2002.

An Erie County Office of Children and Youth investigation determined the allegations unfounded, and an Erie County judge agreed with the finding in an order awarding Mark Dolak primary custody in July 1992, according to California court records and the Times-News story.

Placidi said in court Tuesday that Busby removed her son for his protection, and that, during his time in California, Joseph Dolak underwent extreme counseling. Joseph Dolak has gone on to have a very successful life and a family of his own, he said.

"I will not be free until she is free," Joseph Dolak said of his mother in his remarks to Mead before sentencing.

His father, Mark Dolak, told Mead that he did not care what sentence was imposed on his ex-wife.

"Let her go," he said.

What he hoped for, Mark Dolak said, was that everyone could rectify things, figure each other out and move on.

Mark Dolak ended his comments with a message to his son.

"I love you and I hope I can have you in my life, son," he said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Woman sentenced in decades-old Erie County PA custody order violation