Woman charged after dragging Plainfield officer, leading police on chase and being in possession of over 160 baggies of narcotics

A woman was arrested on Thursday after she was allegedly found with over 160 baggies of narcotics at a home in Moosup following a police chase, police said.

The Plainfield Police Department observed a white Kia with New Jersey plates traveling at a high speed northbound on Norwich Road on Jan. 26. Officers pulled the car over and recognized the driver as Lynn Navan, 33, from previous interactions.

Navan refused to identify herself and refused to exit the vehicle when asked, police said. Navan shut the door and when officers again tried to open it, she started driving and dragged the officer a short distance. The officer was not injured, police said.

Plainfield police followed Navan’s car but disengaged “due to the reckless manner and high rate of speed in which Navan was operating,” police said. Troopers from the Connecticut State Police in Danielson tried to pull her over once more but disengaged again.

During the investigation into the incident, police determined that Navan was hiding at an address on Gendron Road in Moosup. Plainfield police responded to the home and spoke to Adrienne Galipeau, who said that Navan was not inside. Galipeau refused to allow police to search the home and was allegedly uncooperative with their investigation, police said.

Police said they did surveillance on the home for a short period of time and observed Galipeau sneak Navan out of the back door. Navan was arrested without further incident, police said.

Police allegedly found 166 bags of fentanyl, crack cocaine, Xanax, drug paraphernalia, items used to sell narcotics and over $800 in cash in Navan’s possession, police said.

Navan was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, traveling unreasonably fast, operating without a license, engaging in a pursuit, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7, according to court records.

Galipeau also was arrested. She was charged with interfering with police and later released on a promise to appear. She is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 2.