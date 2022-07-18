Woman charged with dragging state trooper with her car

Jul. 18—ELLINGTON — State police say a New Britain woman Sunday dragged a trooper a short distance as she fled in her car.

The woman, Veronica Allen, 26, dragged the trooper as she fled a home on Cindy Road in Ellington around 4:30 a.m., where state police say she was smashing the windows of several vehicles in the driveway with a tire iron.

Troopers who responded to the scene encountered Allen, who ignored their directives and fled the scene in her Honda Civic.

As she drove away, a trooper was struck by the open passenger door, state police said. The trooper was knocked to the ground and dragged a short distance.

Allen then backed into a cruiser before driving away at a high rate of speed, state police said.

The trooper who was dragged was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, treated for minor injuries, and released.

Allen's car was later found parked outside her home in New Britain, and she was taken into custody there.

Allen is facing a number of charges, including second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree criminal mischief, assault on a public safety officer, interfering with an officer, and evading responsibility for physical injury.

She was to appear in Vernon Superior Court today.