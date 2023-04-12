Woman charged with driving into deputy, two patrol cars before police chase

A Martinez woman this week was arrested after allegedly striking a Columbia County deputy with her car.

Danielle Summer Lambert, 34, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of fleeing a police officer, felony interference with government property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving with a suspended license, trafficking illegal drugs, theft by shoplifting, and a probation violation.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, deputies pulled Lambert over because the car was linked to a shoplifting at Academy Sports, according to an incident report. Lambert began "yelling out" that she was trying to get home to her son.

As one deputy approached the vehicle, Lambert put her car into first gear and accelerated, striking a patrol car, according to the report. She then put the car in reverse, accelerated, and struck a deputy – knocking him down, and hitting his patrol car.

Lambert fled the scene and during a chase hit another car, according to the report. The driver of the car she hit was not injured.

Deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia in Lambert's car, according to the report. She was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Woman arrested after driving into deputy, two patrol cars