Woman charged in drug trafficking case absconds

Apr. 20—LIMA — In an occurrence that judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys alike are finding annoyingly familiar, a defendant scheduled to appear in Allen County Common Pleas Court was a no-show Wednesday after reportedly cutting off her GPS ankle monitor and fleeing the area.

All key parties were gathered Wednesday afternoon for a motion hearing except the person who matters most. Prosecutors said Lima resident Michelle Godsey, facing 13 felony drug charges, had removed her ankle monitoring device less than 36 hours earlier. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

Godsey's bond was revoked earlier this month after she tested positive for the use of marijuana on April 5 and then left Allen County without permission.

She was indicted last summer on five counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, having weapons under disability and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

The alleged offenses occurred between December of 2020 and April of 2021, according to the indictments.

Specifications attached to the counts include the designation of Godsey as a major drug offender as well as provisions for the forfeiture of $7,426 in alleged drug sale proceeds and four handguns.

In March Godsey entered into a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to the aggravated possession of drugs, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and possession of fentanyl in the bulk amount. The charges carried prison sentences of between eight and 16 1/2 years. In exchange for the plea prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges.

Less than a month later, however, Godsey asked that she be allowed to withdraw her guilty pleas. Judge Terri Kohlrieser has yet to rule on that motion.

The hearing scheduled for Wednesday was requested by defense attorney Peter Scranton, who sought the court's permission to withdraw as Godsey's attorney. The attorney-client relationship had become strained, he said, after Godsey wrote in a pre-sentence report that she had received ineffective counsel in her case. Scranton also pointed out that he had not received any payment from Godsey since October of last year. The judge granted his request to step down from the case.

Story continues

The attorney said he had spoken with Godsey via text in recent days.

"She knew she had a warrant out for her arrest and said she was going to turn herself in," Scranton told Kohlrieser. "Obviously that didn't happen."

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman said the state will file a motion requesting that Godsey's bond be forfeited.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464