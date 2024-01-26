Woman charged in drunk driving crash that left 5-year-old girl dead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 25-year-old woman is facing more than 10 charges in connection to a drunk driving crash in Kearns where she slammed into a family’s car, injuring one young child and leaving another dead.

Charmayne Huerta-Guzman, of Kearns, was charged with second-degree felony manslaughter, second-degree felony negligent operation of a vehicle resulting in death, and third-degree felony negligent operation of a vehicle resulting in injury, according to court documents filed Thursday in 3rd District Court.

‘My little girl is going to be gone’: Family reeling after crash with drunk driver

She is also facing several misdemeanors and infractions, including reckless driving, driving on a denied license, negligent driving, speeding, unlawful passing, no evidence of security, and duty to operate a vehicle on the side of the roadway.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 at 4775 South West Sam’s Boulevard in Kearns. Huerta-Guzman was going about 77 mph in a 35 mph zone when she passed another vehicle on a blind corner and slammed head-on into an on-coming Volkswagen.

Inside the Volkswagen were 32-year-old Semir Lilic, a single father, and his two young children, ages 5 and 6. Emergency crews rushed Lilic and his 6-year-old son to a hospital, while a medical helicopter flew the youngest child, a girl named Lennyn, to a different hospital.

Lennyn suffered severe head wounds, including skull fractures and brain bleeds. She died days later after being taken off life support.

“If it was two seconds, maybe I could have done something different,” Lilic told ABC4 on Monday. “But [Huerta-Guzman] came so fast, I couldn’t do nothing for my children and me.”

Witnesses told the responding officers that a man in Huerta-Guzman’s car removed bottles of alcohol from the wrecked vehicle after the crash and hid them in the bushes of a nearby church.

When officers asked what Huerta-Guzman had been doing before the crash, Huerta-Guzman said “we were drinking and heading home,” the charging documents state. At the hospital, a preliminary blood test showed her blood alcohol content was 0.24.

According to investigators, Huerta-Guzman had a denied driver’s license at the time of the crash and had no valid insurance.

Huerta-Guzman is being held without bail. Her next court appearance is slated for Feb. 6, court documents show.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.