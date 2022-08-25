Woman charged with drunk driving after fatal collision with pedestrian in Lee’s Summit

A 23-year-old woman has been charged in a collision that killed a pedestrian Wednesday in Lee’s Summit.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday charged Camden E. Hager with one count of driving while intoxicated resulting in death, a felony.

Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, police in Lee’s Summit responded to the Fairfield Hotel at 1301 NE Windsor Drive.

Officers determined that a driver had struck a pedestrian in the parking lot, pinning her against the building. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian was later identified as 21-year-old Sandrea N. Sipple, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said the driver did not appear to know the victim.

According to charging documents, police smelled “a strong odor of alcoholic beverages” when they approached Hager. Officers conducted a field sobriety test and Hager was arrested.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond. An attorney for Hager was not listed Thursday afternoon in court records.