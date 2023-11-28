Woman charged with DUI after crashing car in South Windsor shopping center with small children inside

A woman was charged with drunken driving after crashing her car at a shopping center in South Windsor last week with two children in the vehicle, police said.

Yeilian Rodriguez-Marrero, 28, of South Windsor faces two counts of risk of injury to a minor and a single count of operating under the influence, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Police said Rodriguez-Marrero was arrested Friday at 3:33 a.m. after officers were called to Evergreen Walk in the area of 216 Hemlock Ave. on the report of a car crash. Security at the shopping center reported finding Rodriguez-Marrero sleeping at the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed and become lodged between a grassy area and the curb, according to police. Two “small children” were sleeping in the backseat of the car, police said.

When Rodriguez-Marrero noticed security she tried to drive away but was unable to, according to police.

No injuries were reported, police said.

When officers arrived they suspected Rodriguez-Marrero was under the influence of alcohol and asked her to take multiple field sobriety tests. According to police, she failed the tests and was arrested.

Rodriguez-Marrero was released on a $2,500 bond and is expected to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Dec. 13.