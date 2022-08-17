Woman charged with DUI after hitting trooper, pedestrian

Aug. 17—MANSFIELD — A woman was charged with driving under the influence after state police say her vehicle struck a pedestrian, a state trooper, and a police cruiser late Monday night.

State police at Troop C said the pedestrian, Agegnew Dorgan of Mansfield, had reported hitting a deer with his vehicle at the intersection of routes 32 and 44. Two state troopers arrived on the scene.

While the troopers were aiding Dorgan, police say, Hope Herzog of Columbia struck Dorgan and one of the troopers, then hit one of the cruisers.

The high rate of speed of Herzog's vehicle caused disabling damage to the first cruiser and caused it to move backward into the other trooper's cruiser, causing minor damage. Both cruisers were unoccupied at the time.

Both Dorgan and the trooper sustained minor injuries. Dorgan was transported to Hartford Hospital, while the trooper was transported to Windham Community Memorial Hospital.

Police determined that Herzog was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Herzog was charged with reckless driving, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, operation of motor vehicle with a handheld device, and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $2,500. Herzog is to appear in court on Sept. 6.