Woman charged with DUI after Saturday Marietta crash

Mar. 13—A Stockbridge woman faces several charges, including driving under the influence, after being involved in a Saturday car crash in Marietta that sent another driver to the hospital.

Michaela Hudson, 24, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a felony, in addition to three misdemeanors — DUI, following too closely and driving too fast for conditions, according to jail records.

According to the Marietta Police Department, the crash occurred around 8:25 a.m. Saturday. A 62-year-old Austell man was driving his 2016 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Cobb Parkway, just north of Frey's Gin Road, when he was struck from behind.

The crash caused his car to "violently spin out of control and leave the roadway," police said.

Hudson, driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, was traveling "at a high rate of speed," police said, and rear-ended the Chevrolet.

The man driving the Chevrolet was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, police said. Hudson was uninjured and declined medical treatment.

Hudson was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail. She was released Sunday morning on a $9,500 bond, per jail records.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD Investigator Gunkle at 770-794-5357.