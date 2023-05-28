Woman charged with DUI: witnesses said she plowed her car into New Smyrna Beach

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s office, an Orlando woman has been arrested after she drove her car into the water in Smyrna Dunes Park.

Sarah Ramsammy, 26 is charged with DUI, reckless driving, and failure to obey a traffic control device. Witnesses said the reckless driver was going 50 miles an hour before she drove right into the water past beachgoers.

Ramsammy almost hit a child the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

This incident comes just hours after the Sheriff’s Office had already stopped multiple reckless drivers. At one traffic stop, law enforcement recovered a handgun, extended magazine, and ski mask from a driver.

Crowded beaches are a common sight for a holiday weekend. But this Memorial Day, which is the start of the summer season. is a little different for county law enforcement.

Beginning this weekend the Sheriff’s office received full law enforcement authority over the beaches. Special event zones have been set up where penalties for breaking the law will be harsher.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his deputies will continue to work the beaches like they patrol other areas of the county to prevent crime. ”There are going to be plainclothes deputies floating around that you’ll never know”. said, Chitwood.

