Woman charged with DWI after driving car into retention pond near Arconic

LAFAYETTE, Ind.— A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after Lafayette police say officers found her inside her vehicle, partially submerged in a retention pond.

Officers responded to a call at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday with reports of a vehicle in a pond by Arconic near the intersection of Main Street and McCarty Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta partially submerged in the pond, according to police.

The driver, 32-year-old Jazmine Williams, was able to get out of the passenger side of the car with the assistance of an officer, who waded into the water to assist her, according to police. Once Williams was brought to safety, police said she appeared intoxicated.

Officers arrested Williams on suspicion of drunk driving.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Woman found in car in pond arrested for DWI in Lafayette