Woman charged with DWI, hitting officer

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police say a Muncie woman drove away from a downtown concert venue while intoxicated, hit a police officer and caused a disturbance at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Melissa Renee Workman, 53, of the 2400 block of West Memorial Drive, was charged in recent days in Delaware Circuit Court 3 with driving while intoxicated, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

A concerned citizen called police on the night of Aug. 26, reporting a visibly intoxicated woman had driven out of a downtown parking lot after a concert at Canan Commons. A city officer then observed the car described by the caller traveling near Workman’s home.

The officer approached Workman at her home and reported she tried to shut a garage door between them as he attempted to speak with her.

In an ensuing struggle, she allegedly struck the officer in the face with her elbow.

She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for an exam and blood draw. While there, an officer wrote, Workman ignored requests by hospital personnel that she stop screaming and cursing because a 12-year-old child was being treated in an adjacent room.

Since 2012, the Muncie woman has been convicted of driving while intoxicated (twice), public intoxication (twice) and resisting law enforcement.

