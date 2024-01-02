Potter County Sheriff's officials say a woman was arrested after she was allegedly intoxicated as she drove the wrong way on Interstate 40 New Years Day.

According to the Potter County Sheriffs office, on Jan. 1, deputies were asked to assist in arrest of female driver traveling westbound on Interstate-40 in the wrong lane of traffic.

Officials say the driver refused to stop for a Carson County officer who was attempting to conduct a traffic stop, this led to a vehicular pursuit that continued into Potter County. The driver eventually stopped in Potter County in the area of Pullman Road.

Potter County Sheriff's Office

Upon Potter County deputies' arrival to the scene to assist with the arrest, the officers were told by the Carson County deputy that the driver had admitted to drinking. The driver was transported to the Potter County Detention Center where sobriety exercises were administered. Upon completion, the driver was arrested on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

No further information has been released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Woman charged with DWI after multi-county pursuit, driving wrong way on I-40