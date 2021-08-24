Woman charged in early morning Cairo stabbing

Aug. 24—CAIRO — A man was stabbed and a woman was charged with aggravated assault after an incident that took place Tuesday morning.

According to a Cairo Police Department report, an officer was dispatched to an address on 1st Avenue SW at 5:15 a.m. to a report that a person had been stabbed.

Officers heard from people standing near the road that a man had been stabbed and was inside the dwelling.

Officers entered the building and followed a trail of blood that was on the stair case, carpet, railing and wall.

When they entered a room, the officers saw a male lying on the ground in a pool of blood and a female standing over him, according to the report.

An officer asked the female, later identified as Teresa Vonta Vicks, 38, who stabbed the victim. According to the report, Vicks stated, "I did. He was trying to fight me."

An officer asked Vicks where the knife was, and Vicks replied that it was on the bed.

Vicks was placed in custody.

Officers rendered aid to James Lewis Brown, 60, until EMS arrived, who transported him to Archbold Memorial Hospital.