Woman charged in early morning stabbing

Aug. 24—LAURINBURG — A woman is in jail after an early morning stabbing.

According to Laurinburg Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Wagram Street Wednesday at 12:45 a.m. in reference to a stabbing victim.

Upon arrival, officers located Michael Buie, 47, of 611 Wagram St., laying outside on the ground with a stab wound. Buie was airlifted to a trauma center in stable but critical condition.

Officers arrested Tosha Jacobs McArn, 42, of 611 Wagram St., who was inside the residence. McArn was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.