Woman charged with eight counts of risk of injury to a child

Aug. 3—VERNON — A local woman was arrested last month after police say she was present at a fight among teenagers and did nothing to stop it.

The woman, Christina Richardson, 33, of West Main Street, was charged with eight counts of risk of injury to a child, and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. She is free on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Sept. 13.

According to police, on July 18, officers responded to Maple Street School, where there were 10 to 12 female teenagers involved in a fight. The fight appeared to be planned, police said.

Richardson was present, and didn't stop the fight from occurring, police said. She was charged with eight counts of risk of injury, based on the eight juveniles that police were able to identify.