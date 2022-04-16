Woman charged with elder abuse, assault on deputy

Apr. 16—A McAlester woman was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman and fighting with a deputy during her arrest.

Court documents show Chasity Marie Boatner, 30, was charged in Choctaw Nation District Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and battery/assault and battery on a police officer.

Jail records show the woman was being held Friday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

In an affidavit prepared by Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Josh Kious, he states deputies were called to a residence for a report of a woman who was struck by another woman.

Kious wrote in his report when he arrived at the residence, a woman, identified as Boatner, was standing on the porch "acting erratic" and told the deputy she wanted to press charges on a woman "for verbal abuse."

According to the affidavit, the deputy walked inside and saw "a small, framed woman" who was using oxygen sitting next to a man.

The woman told Kious that she and Boatner got into an argument with Boatner getting angry and she "yanked the oxygen hose" off the woman's face and hit the woman in the back of the head along with causing bruising on the woman's arm, the report states.

The man also told Kious that Boatner has done the same thing in the past to the woman, the affidavit states.

Kious wrote in the affidavit that Boatner entered the residence and began to yell at the woman and the man calling them liars with Boatner claiming the woman slammed Boatner on the floor and attacked her with a baseball bat.

When Kious told Boatner she was being arrested for elder abuse, Boatner began to yell that the deputy could not arrest her "because she was tribal," the affidavit states.

After the deputy explained to Boatner that he was cross-commissioned with the Choctaw Nation, Boatner attempted to push past the deputy and walk away.

"At that time I grabbed her and began attempting to place her in handcuffs," Kious wrote in the affidavit. "Chasity attempted to jerk away from me multiple times."

Kious stated Boatner kicked, bit, and attempted to choke the deputy before she was taken into custody, according to allegations in the affidavit.

The report states Boatner was transported to the Pittsburg County Jail by a Choctaw Nation tribal officer.

