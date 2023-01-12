Woman charged with election, voter fraud after running for office in Fresno County

A Madera woman was charged with elections fraud for attempting to run for an elected seat in Fresno County, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Amanda Fleming, who also goes by Amanda Speakes, ran for the Firebaugh city clerk’s seat last year while using the address of her business in town, Ag & Industrial Supply, despite her actual residence being in Madera, prosecutors said in a news release.

Fleming also allegedly voted in elections in Fresno in 2022, the release said.

As a Madera County resident, she would be disqualified from voting or running in Fresno County.

A man at Ag & Industrial Supply, who identified himself over the phone as her brother on Thursday morning, told The Bee that she declined to comment.

The district attorney’s office filed three felony counts on Thursday: elections fraud, voter fraud and perjury, the release said.

Fleming faces potential fines and up to five years and four months in state prison, prosecutors said.

She remained out of custody and her first court date was not set as of Thursday, the release said.