Woman charged with escape for alleged probation violation

Jul. 6—WILKES-BARRE — A Noxen woman facing another jail sentence on allegations she violated probation for a 2010 fatal crash was arraigned Tuesday on an escape charge.

Caitlyn Marie Hermanofski, 34, was wanted by a Luzerne County judge's bench warrant for failing to appear in court May 12 and leaving an inpatient treatment rehabilitation facility failing to return to the county correctional facility.

Hermanofski was arraigned on the escape charge by District Judge James Haggerty in Central Court and remanded to the county correctional facility for lack of $2,000 bail.

Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III issued a capias warrant, similar to an arrest warrant, when she failed to appear before him on allegations she violated terms of her probation for a 2010 fatal crash on state Route 309, Fairview Township, on June 98, 2010.

Court records say Hermanofski pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and accidents involving death when she struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Joseph Hauze, 45, of Ashley. Hauze died during surgery two weeks after the crash.

Investigators say Hermanofski had a blood-alcohol level of .251 percent and had opiates and anti-anxiety medications in her system at the time of the crash. A person in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Hermanofski was sentenced by now-retired Senior Judge William Amesbury to three-to-six years in state prison followed by four years probation.

After being released from state prison, Hermanofski repeatedly violated probation for various offenses, including leaving the inpatient treatment center, failing to return to the county correctional facility, failing to meet with her probation officer for 13 consecutive months and being charged by Wilkes-Barre police on allegations of possessing drug paraphernalia in a high school parking lot on Sept. 15, 2021, court records say.