Woman charged with escaping from Salisbury center

Aug. 6—SALISBURY — A Haverhill woman charged with escaping from a Salisbury-based detention center in June was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail following her arraignment Thursday in Newburyport District Court.

Emma Kerivan, 23, of Brockton Avenue was finishing a six-month sentence related to a probation violation at the Essex County Sheriff's Department's Women in Transition facility on Elm Street in Salisbury, when she and another inmate ran off June 19, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

The prosecutor said Kerivan was first incarcerated at the South Bay House of Corrections in Boston for violating probation conditions imposed after a driving while under the influence of drugs offense. She was then transferred to the WIT program in Salisbury, from which she escaped.

Kervin's arraignment comes a day before she was scheduled to be released from South Bay for finishing her original six-month sentence, according to a court official.

About 3:45 p.m. on June 19, Kerivan and another inmate jumped out of a bedroom window and ran toward woods close to the adjacent Sylvan Street Grille.

Officers quickly searched around the restaurant but could not find them. The search radius was expanded to the nearby Winner's Circle restaurant but the women were not found, according to court records. Upon hearing word that two inmates escaped, the facility was placed on lockdown and guards made a head count of every prisoner.

Kerivan was eventually picked up and brought back to the South Bay House of Corrections, where she remains. Her arraignment was done via video conference. There was no mention of whether the other inmate was on the loose.

Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Judge Peter Doyle she did not immediately know where Kerivan was caught and asked the judge to hold her on $5,000 cash bail for escaping a penal institution or court.

Doyle settled on $2,500 cash bail and scheduled Kerivan's next court appearance for Aug. 11.

WIT is a minimum security and prerelease facility for women with drug and alcohol addictions.

The center provides programs and services to prepare them for life after incarceration by assisting offenders in obtaining the resources and skills needed to successfully reintegrate into society.

Programs include individual and group counseling, education, employment, and community service assignments, according to the Essex County Sheriff's Department's website.

