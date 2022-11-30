Woman charged with failure to act in child sex assault case

Nov. 30—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell woman who didn't report a child sexual assault allegation, even though she was aware the accused assailant had a prior history of sexual assault, has now been charged.

Amy Jo Locke, 39, 812 N. Eighth St., appeared Tuesday in Chippewa County Court on a charge of child neglect, failure to act/sexual assault of a child, which is a Class C felony. Judge Ben Lane released Locke from jail on a signature bond, with a requirement she cannot have any contact with juvenile children. Locke will return to court Jan. 4.

According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old girl told Locke in July that she was sexually touched by Duane Walters, who has previously been convicted of a sexual assault. The girl claimed she was in a vehicle with Walters during the summer when he sexually touched her under her clothing.

Police spoke to Locke in September, who said Walters moved in with her in July, and that the teen girl had told her about the sexual assault in the vehicle.

"Locke stated that she told (the girl) that they either need to call the police or confront Mr. Walters about the assault," the criminal complaint states. "Ms. Locke stated that she spoke with Mr. Walters and asked him if he touched (the girl). Ms. Locke stated that Mr. Walters denied the assault and nothing else was done about it. Ms. Locke stated that she was aware of Mr. Walters' prior sexual assault conviction, and thought that (the girl) was using this against Mr. Walters."

Locke told police she didn't report the allegations because she could not remember a time when Walters and the girl were alone together. Locke also acknowledged she was aware that Walters is currently facing sex-related criminal charges involving another female.

In 2002, Walters was convicted of causing a child age 13 to 18 to view sexual activity, and he was sentenced to six months in jail. A charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child was read-in and dismissed.

Walters, 61, now of Cadott, was charged in October with second-degree sexual assault of a child and bail jumping on this case involving the 14-year-old girl. He returns to court Dec. 28.

In a separate case, he was charged for taking multiple pictures with his phone of a nude, adult woman without her consent during sex. That case also will be reviewed at the Dec. 28 hearing. Walters also was convicted of battery and resisting an officer in 2017, along with convictions of disorderly conduct in 2017, 2018 and again in 2020.