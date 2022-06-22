Woman charged with falsifying information to get money from bank

Jun. 22—Intentionally falsifying information in order to get money from a local bank resulted in a five-count indictment being returned on Friday against a London woman.

Angela Sue McWhorter, 43, of Byrd Trailer Park, is charged with four counts of misuse of electronic information in order to get cash on May 4, May 5, May 6 and May 10. The indictment states that McWhorter intentionally entered "false information into an Automated Bank Device with the intent to defraud the bank of "money, goods, services or anything else of value."

The fifth count in the indictment charges her with theft by deception less than $500, listing an amount of $235.82.

McWhorter is currently free on $25,000 unsecured bond with a court hearing set for June 27. Conditions of her bond are no further violations, no drug or alcohol use and no electronic devices.

Two Cincinnati residents are accused of theft and drug charges were named in a seven-count indictment stemming from an incident on Dec. 7.

Robert Aaron Eberle, 44, of Antoinette Avenue, and 32-yer-old Brittney Melinda Vail, of Meade Avenue, both in Cincinnati, are charged with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000 for taking tools, clothes and other items from a residence, as well as first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eberle is additionally charged with resisting arrest and first-degree PFO (Persistent Felony Offender). Vail is also charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree PFO.

Other indictments were:

—Dylan Chase Bunch, 38, of Spruce Creek Road in Corbin — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree PFO on Feb. 7.

—Joseph Chad Curry 47, of Curry Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Aug. 3.

—Audra Quinn Hunt, 41, of Hickory Lane, East Bernstadt — first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Jan. 12.

—Leonard Jones, 57, of US Hwy. 25 in London, and Madison Smith, 20, of EJ Lane, London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, Fentanyl on April 1. Jones also has charge of first-degree PFO.

—Cleve Darrell Smith, 49, KY 229 in London — first-degree trafficking controlled substance, meth, on Jan. 1 and on Oct. 12, 2021; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 12.

—Edward Wayne Gregory, 54, Laurel Road, London — flagrant non-support from Sept. 1 through June 2022.

—Lonnie Vickers, 68, Fox Den Road, London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, meth, second offense, on Mar. 10.

—Hope A. Barnett, 22, of Queen Street, Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth, on Dec. 8.

—Carmelita Collett, 33, and Derek Thomas Collett, 38, both of Cane Creek Road, London — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000 for taking clothing, shoes and groceries from Walmart on Mar. 17. Carmelita Collett is additionally charged with first-degree PFO, while Derek Collett is charged with second-degree PFO.

—Evander Deandre Guillory, 29, of Farragut Avenue of Orange, TX — first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; possession of marijuana, license to be in possession, and two counts of operating a commercial vehicle without valid commercial vehicle operator's license, on Aug. 31.

—Charles L. Miller, 50, of Jones Hollow Road in Hinkle, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; first-degree illegal possession of legend drug (Promethazine hydrochloride); possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by unlawful taking under $500, on Mar. 28.

—Trevor Wayne Helton, 26, of Langnau Road, London — first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; two counts of receiving stolen property over $10,000 for 1998 Peterbilt truck tractor and 2021 Mack truck fuel tanker belonging to other people; obscuring the identity of a machine valued at over $10,000; possession of burglars tools, and operating a vehicle with no registration plate, on Mar. 31.

—Willa Lynn Bowling, 47, of Blanton Subdivision, London — first-degree bail jumping, on May 18.

—Robert Nicholas Isom, 35, of South Hwy. 11 in Manchester — first-degree bail jumping and second-degree PFO, on May 18.

—Jerry Wayne Fuson, 44, of Oak Ridge Church Road in Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; theft of identity of another without consent, operating motor vehicle under influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to dim headlights, on Mar. 18.

Fuson is named in a separate indictment for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, on Mar. 18.

—Roger Dale Young, 49, of Old Richmond Road in London — operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, third offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree PFO, on May 24.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and does not imply guilt or innocence of the accused person(s).