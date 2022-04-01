Woman charged in fatal Penns Valley stabbing released from Centre County jail

The woman charged in the April 2021 killing of a Spring Mills man was released from jail Friday.

Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver set Brittany Guisewhite’s bail at $250,000 unsecured, meaning the 28-year-old would be responsible for that amount if she violates any bail condition.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna declined comment after the hearing. Oliver “made the right decision,” county Assistant Public Defender Shannon Malone said.

Guisewhite is set to live in Centre Hall with her aunt, whose husband is a state police corporal. Guisewhite remained free until she was charged in October by state police at Rockview. She was detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility since she was arrested.

Guisewhite must comply with a host of bail conditions, including random drug and alcohol tests. She was addicted to methamphetamine and was under the influence of the drug during the killing, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Centre County Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw pushed against Guisewhite’s release, telling Oliver county prosecutors have “very serious” concerns about a potential relapse.

Guisewhite is accused of fatally stabbing Robert Farwell, 26, after an argument inside her Penns Valley home. The two had a “tumultuous relationship,” police wrote.

Malone has argued the killing was self-defense. Farwell arrived unannounced and Guisewhite told investigators he threatened to kill her. Guisewhite was “abused for years” by Farwell, Malone told the judge.

Guisewhite is charged with third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. She’s also charged with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

A trial date has not been set. Trial preparations could take upward of another year, Malone said.