Woman charged in fatal SF crash accused of bringing meth to jail

Mar. 7—When New Mexico State Police took Jeannine Jaramillo to a Santa Fe jail on Saturday in connection with the crash that killed an officer and a retired firefighter last week, they say she tried to smuggle methamphetamine in with her.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court, jail staff ran 46-year-old Jaramillo through a scanner and saw a "small object" near her "private area." The correctional officer said when they strip searched her they found an unopened syringe and a "small bag that contained a small amount of white substance." The white substance was presumed to be methamphetamine and will be tested.

Jaramillo is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

She is facing two counts of felony murder, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing of an officer, and tampering with evidence for last week's incident.

In that case, police say she asked a pedestrian for help and to call 911 because "a male in her passenger seat was armed with a knife and would not get out of her vehicle." That report was later determined to be fake and police say DNA evidence and data from the car's airbags and seats show Jaramillo was the only person in the car.

But officers didn't know that at the time and they pursued the vehicle, believing a woman had been kidnapped at knifepoint.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court, the officers pursued the driver who was speeding at 90 miles per hour the wrong way on Interstate 25. The driver then turned around at an emergency turn around area of the median and headed back toward Santa Fe, traveling southbound in the northbound lane.

Frank Lovato, a 62-year-old retired firefighter from Las Vegas, NM, was able to avoid being struck by Jaramillo, but then officer Robert Duran crashed head-on into his pickup truck, according to the complaint. Both Lovato and 43-year-old Duran died at the scene. Jaramillo crashed into another pickup truck a short distance away and then came to a stop.

The primary officer on the pursuit later told investigators that Jaramillo was the only one who exited the car and her DNA was found on the driver's side air bag, according to the complaint. The passenger's side airbag did not go off.

Jaramillo was taken to the hospital and then released. On Saturday she was arrested in Albuquerque, where she lives, and brought to Santa Fe.

