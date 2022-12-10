Woman charged in fatal shooting outside home in Rock Hill, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Rock Hill, according to police.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, the Rock Hill Police Department responded to a home on Crawford Road after receiving reports about a shooting.

At the scene, police said they found a 59-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to the chest, lying on the ground outside of the home.

The man was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where he died, according to police.

An investigation revealed the victim and 27-year-old Michia Ajuanee Johnson were arguing before getting into a physical confrontation.

Police said at some point during the confrontation, Johnson fatally shot the victim.

Johnson was arrested and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

She has been transported to Rock Hill jail, according to police.

