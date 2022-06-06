Woman charged in fatal stabbing allegedly planned to kill her father, Memphis police say

Police affidavits reveal new information about four people charged with the murder of an elderly woman.

The victim, 71-year-old Virginia Newby, died in a home in the 7000 block of Thorn Tree Lane on May 27, Memphis police said.

Another person, a man, was found in extremely critical condition and taken to a hospital.

Both victims suffered numerous stab wounds, records show.

Last week, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of four suspects: John Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, & Roddrick Hawthorne, 23.

All are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery, officials said.

According to an affidavit, Savannah Wright and Ravi Tummalapalli were the masterminds behind the stabbing.

Records show Wright admitted to planning the incident and planned to kill her father, whom she said had sided with her soon-to-be ex-husband over her.

Tummalapalli, Wright’s current boyfriend, also admitted to planning the incident and going to the home with the other suspects, police said.

All are due to appear in court June 6.

