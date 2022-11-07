Woman charged in fatal stabbing on Monday in Harwich

ORLEANS — A 35-year-old woman has been held without bail in connection with a fatal stabbing Monday in South Harwich.

Aneka Brown, of Jamaica, was arrested after the stabbing at Stone Horse apartment complex.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Harwich police responded to a 911 call about a potential stabbing at 860 Route 28. When officers arrived, they found a man seriously injured, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

The man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Brown was arraigned at Orleans District Court Monday afternoon on charges of manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Brown's attorney Brad Stanton, urging that she be released on bail, argued that her ties to the community are deep because she has been coming to Massachusetts for work as a housekeeper since 2015. Stanton also said that because Brown has no previous criminal record she would not be a danger to the community if released on bail.

A self-defense claim could come forward in the future, he added. Brown told investigators the incident stemmed from an unwanted and persistent sexual advance.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino, though, asked Judge Robert Welsh III to not permit bail due to the nature of the incident.

Welsh revoked the possibility of bail for Brown. She is to be held for 120 days.

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2.

The matter remains under active investigation by Harwich and state police.

Contact Sarah Carlon at scarlon@capecodonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Harwich stabbing leads to man's death, Jamaican woman charged