Woman charged in fatal Valentine's Day stabbing in St. Paul

A St. Paul woman has been charged with murder in the Valentine's Day stabbing death of her domestic partner.

Josephine Edwards, 48, faces one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Lucas Sanders. Sanders, 48, of Minneapolis was identified Wednesday as the man stabbed on Feb. 14 after reportedly returning from a Valentine's Day party in St. Paul's North End neighborhood.

Edwards' first court hearing was Feb. 16. Her next hearing is scheduled for March 8.

According to charging documents, Edwards called 911 at around 10:50 p.m. that night reporting that a man had come home from work and was stabbed. When the emergency dispatcher asked Edwards for more information, she became upset and hung up. Officers arrived on the 1300 block of Western Avenue North where Edwards rushed them back to her apartment. Sanders was found near the doorway inside with two stab wounds to his back.

He was unresponsive with blood around his mouth and nose, and was pronounced dead after responders rushed him into surgery at Regions Hospital.

Edwards told officers that she has dated Sanders for five years, but added that he has another woman. Edwards said she and Sanders were having a great time at a Valentine's party down the street that night when they returned to her apartment and he collapsed.

As officers canvassed the crime scene, they questioned Edwards' story .

A piece of cake with pink frosting appeared to have been smashed on the living room floor, splattering onto the carpet and a jacket near Sanders. Investigators found blood on the wall and carpet near the apartment's entryway. And two kitchen knives in Edwards' sink were near what appeared to be blood specks. Edwards was arrested in the apartment, yelling at officers to leave while asking for a lawyer.

Investigators researching the couple's past found three reports of Edwards allegedly assaulting Sanders. In the most recent report, Sanders said she struck his head with a glass bottle, stabbed him with a fork, and choked him while alleging that he cheated on her. Court documents say that case, which would have called on Sanders to testify, was dropped because the state was "unable to locate a necessary witness for trial."

St. Paul officers say the other two reports alleging abuse by Edwards also ended without convictions. One report alleging abuse on Edwards by Sanders also ended without a conviction.

His death marks the second homicide in St. Paul this year.