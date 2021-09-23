Woman charged in fatal Washington County hit-and-run

Sep. 23—State police arrested and charged a woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Washington County on Wednesday.

Police said Jessica Renee Vanderlee, 39, of Washington was driving the vehicle that hit Justin Lyndell Gilbert, 19, of Tionesta around 4 a.m. in the area of 1940 West Chestnut St. in Canton Township.

Police said Vanderlee did not stop. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later, the county coroner said.

Police did not provide any details on the circumstances leading to the identification of Vanderlee as the driver of the vehicle that hit Gilbert, or her arrest.

Vanderlee is charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or injury, and a summary charge for failing to stop and give aid.

Vanderlee's bail was set at $250,000 during an arraignment Wednesday, and she was sent to the Washington County Prison.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5.

