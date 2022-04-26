Woman charged in fatal wreck

Apr. 26—HIGH POINT — A woman from Asheboro has been charged in the death of a High Point woman who was a passenger in her car when it wrecked last month at a city intersection.

Patricia Rivera, 31, was driving a Dodge Avenger east on Gordon Road about 9:30 p.m. March 23, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Deep River Road, went off the road and hit trees and a utility pole, police reported.

Elizabeth Nicole Brann, 29, of High Point, the front-seat passenger, died at the scene of the wreck. Rivera had serious injuries.

Investigators said at the time that speed, alcohol and failure to wear seat belts were all contributing factors in the fatality.

Rivera was arrested Friday and charged with one count each of felony death by vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, prohibited open container, impaired driving, driving while license revoked after an impaired revocation notice and a compulsory attendance law violation, according to a High Point Police Department arrest report. Bond was set at $100,000 secured.