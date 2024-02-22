Woman charged after fatally striking pedestrian in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have issued charges against a 28-year-old woman almost 24 hours after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to a release.

Alexandria Coleman is facing felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving while a license is revoked/suspended.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road.

The probable cause statement says Coleman left the scene after striking the victim, who was crossing the road and went to her and her dad’s house. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead during this time.

Coleman and her dad then left the house to take her friend home and came back to the scene, informing officers she was in an accident but was unsure what she had struck.

Her father spoke with officers later, saying Coleman told him she hit a person. The 28-year-old said she hit a black dog.

Coleman’s license was suspended, according to police.

Positive identification has been made of the victim. Once their family is notified, a name will be released.

Authorities say it’s the fourth pedestrian death that followed a St. Louis County collision this month.

The crash comes just days after an elderly man died in a pedestrian crash in south St. Louis County. Also last week, in the City of St. Louis, a mother and a daughter died in a pedestrian crash while leaving a Drake concert downtown.

Amid an alarming trend in pedestrian deaths, authorities are reminding drivers to follow traffic signals and slow down when they notice pedestrians on the road, especially along busy streets or highways.

Coleman is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

