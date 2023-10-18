Woman charged with felony assault, endangering child

Oct. 18—WILKES-BARRE — A woman was charged by Wilkes-Barre police with beating a child with a phone charging cord.

Tatiana A. Brown, 32, of North Empire Court, Sherman Hills, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. She was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Staff at the girl's school noticed the girl was being "clingy" and said "ouch" when touched.

The child was taken to the school nurse where bruises were found on the girl's legs.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Luzerne County Children and Youth Services took protective custody of the girl who was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Children's Advocacy Center.

During the interview, according to the complaint, the girl claimed Brown hits her with "phone cord wires."