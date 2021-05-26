Woman charged with felony battery over Southwest flight attendant assault

Good Morning America

A 10-month-old baby has been killed after being attacked by the family’s two Rottweilers while the child’s father left them unattended for just a few moments to do a quick chore. The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. in Willow Spring, North Carolina -- about 15 miles south of Raleigh -- when the child’s father briefly left the baby unattended inside the family home to go outside and move a sprinkler in the yard, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Danny Johnson told WTVD at the scene of the incident. “The father had left the small child inside the residence unattended for only a couple of minutes, he heard a lot of commotion in the house, went back inside and found the baby unresponsive,” said Johnson.