Woman charged with felony child abuse

Apr. 12—TUPELO — A Tupelo mother is facing felony child abuse charges after her child tested positive for illegal drugs.

Mississippi Child Protective Services case workers notified the Tupelo Police Department April 5 about a possible criminal case. A 3-year-old had reportedly been exposed to illegal narcotics while in the custody of their mother. Drug screens were performed on the child and the tests did come back positive for illegal narcotics.

CPS took custody of the child.

Police arrested Landria Letrice Harris, 44, of 1011 Hilda Avenue, Tupelo, on April 6 and charged her with felony child abuse. During her initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set her bond at $100,000.

This case will be presented to the next term of the Lee County Grand Jury.

