Woman charged with fentanyl possession pleads guilty

Nov. 23—COLFAX — A 31-year-old Lewiston woman has been sentenced to prison after being arrested in Pullman for possession of more than 200 fentanyl pills.

Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to a felony possession of fentanyl with an intent to deliver, according to Prosecutor Denis Tracy. She was sentenced to a year and a day in prison by Judge Gary Libey. After serving time, she is required to undergo a year of probation and must enter into a drug treatment program during the probationary period. Slaney's guilty plea marked an end to a two-month-long case which began with a car theft investigation.

The case involved two Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents who were arrested in Pullman on Sept. 1 on narcotics charges after being found with a stolen vehicle. According to past reporting, Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported burglary and stolen 2004 Cadillac at a house south of Rosalia in the early morning of Sept. 1. Pullman Police spotted the stolen vehicle in the Pullman Walmart parking lot shortly after the burglary was reported.

Police found 20-year-old Brady Trott, of Clarkston, occupying the Cadillac and arrested him for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, according to past reporting. Officers later identified a female passenger who arrived at the Walmart in the stolen vehicle. Slaney was found with hundreds of fentanyl pills, and she was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants out of Asotin County and additional charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Trott pleaded guilty to second-degree felony burglary in court Oct. 21, according to past reporting. Tracy said he didn't have a criminal history. He was sentenced to three months in jail and a year of supervised probation by the State Department of Corrections. Trott must also undergo a drug evaluation and enter into a formal drug and alcohol treatment program, required by the department.

The available sentencing range for Slaney was a year and a day at the low end to 20 months at the high end, Tracy said. He recommended the lower sentence because he watched Slaney's transformation because of sobriety over the past couple of months. He said there was a notable difference from when she first appeared in court, physically and mentally. He added his decision was based on both her improvement, as well as a sincere stated intent during her trial.

Tracy said he wanted to highlight how the case and the investigation were handled in a quick manner — that in a little more than two months, two people were arrested, investigated, charged and the case was resolved. He thanked Officer Ryan McNannay and Officer Doug Anderson for their sharp eyes and good police work.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," Tracy said. "We hold people accountable but we also try to give them the tools to turn their life around and be an affirmative contributor to society to improve the whole community."

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce.