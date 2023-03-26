Woman charged after fight over laundry

Mar. 26—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Friday after one person choked another during an argument over laundry at an East Second Street residence, Cumberland Police said.

Cora Jean Smith, 19, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and destruction of property. She was released from custody on a $5,000 unsecured bond after an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.

Police said Smith also destroyed the victim's phone after throwing it.