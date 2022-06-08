Woman charged with first degree arson in connection to fire at East Grand Forks Islamic Center

Jun. 7—EAST GRAND FORKS — East Grand Forks Police have released the identity of the suspect arrested Sunday in connection to a suspected arson at the Est Grand Forks Islamic Center.

Suzette Gay Thompson, 57 of Thief River Falls, is being charged with first degree arson in connection with the fire, which was reported early Sunday.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or $20,000 fine. Thompson was held at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston, Minnesota, on $5,000 bond pending her next hearing.

After being alerted about a potential arson at the Islamic Center located at 1500 5th Ave. NE Sunday at 4:38 a.m., police learned that a curtain inside the building was set on fire and the suspect left westbound. Police were able to identify Thompson from surveillance videos and located her a short time later.

According to a press release sent out by the East Grand Forks Police Department, because of the quick actions of a bystander damage to the building is minimal and no one was injured. Police said several people were present for morning prayer.

The matter remains under investigation with the Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office.

Thompson will make her initial appearance in court on June 14, according to court records.