Woman charged in fraud against Glastonbury business

Aug. 8—GLASTONBURY — Local police last week charged a woman from Memphis, Tennessee, with involvement in an email fraud that cost a business with offices in town more than $170,000.

Jennifer Nicole Townsend, 34, is charged with first-degree larceny and second-degree money laundering, both felonies, in the fraud against Herb Chambers Companies, which has offices on Eastern Boulevard and operates a chain of car dealerships in the Boston area.

FRAUD

DEFENDANT: Jennifer Nicole Townsend, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee

CHARGES: First-degree larceny, second-degree money laundering

STATUS: Held on $125,000 bond; next due Sept. 9 in Manchester Superior Court

Townsend was being held today on $125,000 bond after an initial court appearance last week, online records show.

An affidavit by local police Officer Olivia Ingham outlines what is known as a "business email compromise" scheme involving communications in August and September 2021 between Herb Chambers Companies and Integrated Builder LLC, a construction company that has worked on car dealerships and other projects for Herb Chambers.

The scheme involved substituting an email domain similar to Integrated Builders' real domain to divert Herb Chambers' communications to the fraudsters, according to the officer's affidavit.

The fraudsters first tried to have the $170,906 wired from Herb Chambers' account to a Nashville, Tennessee, bank account in the name of a Houston man attending dental school in Nashville, but that attempt failed when one of the codes on the account was listed incorrectly, the officer reported.

The fraudsters then directed that the payment go to a Navy Federal Credit Union account in Townsend's name in Millington, Tennessee, a suburb of Memphis, and that wire transfer was completed on Sept. 2, 2021.

Through a search warrant, local police obtained records from Navy Federal Credit Union of a dozen cash withdrawals from the account that received the Herb Chambers money, including five withdrawals totaling more than $63,000 after the Herb Chambers payment arrived.

The bank records include surveillance photos of a woman matching Townsend's Tennessee driver's license photo and show that she personally made eight cash withdrawals ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, according to the officer.

A certified letter was sent to Townsend informing her of her bank account's involvement in fraudulent activity, the officer reported, but Townsend failed to respond to numerous attempts by Glastonbury police to contact her.

