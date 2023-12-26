Woman charged with fraudulently advertising apartment for rent, Fort Myers police say

A Fort Myers woman faces fraud charges after authorities say she falsely advertised a rental online earlier this month.

Jasmine Everett, 33, is charged with fraud by swindling or obtaining property under $20,000.

Fort Myers police said their investigation began Dec. 5 into a potential rental scam.

Authorities said a victim contacted police regarding a Facebook Marketplace listing for a rental in the city.

The victim met the alleged landlord and paid $1,200 in cash. In exchange, police said, the victim received the key to a unit in an apartment complex located on Royal Palm Avenue.

Once the victim made the payment and arrived to move furniture inside, neighbors alerted them the tenant was in eviction and the apartment wasn't in fact for rent.

Through investigation, police said they determined Everett had used a fake profile on Facebook Marketplace to rent out her mother’s apartment, which was currently in an eviction process.

Everett was released Tuesday afternoon on a $7,500 bond. She's next due in court Jan. 22 for her arraignment.

